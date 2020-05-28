Court grants unemployed man GH¢20,000 bail for causing harm

Share this with more people!

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has granted a GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties to a 20-year-old unemployed man for causing harm to one Master Vitus Adade.

The accused, Eric Nartey pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Arthur Smith on Friday May 29, this year.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the court that, the complainant, Madam Rose Arthur, a trader, resides at Gyegyeano, a suburb of Cape Coast, and is the mother of the victim, Master Vitus.

He said on Monday September 2, 2019 at about 1130 hours, the victim sent his junior sister on an errand but on her way she met the accused who for no apparent reason assaulted her of which she informed the victim.

The prosecution said Master Adade together with his three other brothers confronted the accused and in an ensuing brawl of which the accused pulled out a knife from his trousers and stabbed victim’s chest, left arm and shoulder inflicting severe multiple wounds on him.

The prosecution said victim fell unconscious and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment where he was admitted and discharged after three weeks.

He said the complainant lodged a complaint at the Central Police Station where a medical report form was issued to be certified by a medical officer but the accused escaped arrest.

He said on Wednesday, April 15 this year, Nartey was arrested by police after his involvement in allegedly in stealing case, the victim was called in where he identified him as the one who inflicted the multiple wounds on him.

Source: GNA