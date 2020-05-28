Landlords threaten health workers with ejection

Share this with more people!

Landlords at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District are threatening to eject health workers from their houses for fear of being infected with the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Allah Tiertoore, Medical Superintendent of the New Edubiase government hospital, who made this known said the incessant threats of ejection was affecting the moral of the health workers in the community.

Dr Tiertoore made this known when Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, the chief of New Edubiase presented quantities of Personal Protective Equipment to the facility and the community to support the fight against the spread of the virus.

He said stigmatization associated with the disease was becoming too much in the area and appealed to the chief to intervene to prevent the landlords from carrying out their threat.

Dr Tiertoore said the items would motivate the health workers to continue with their hard work to provide quality health care to the people.

He urged the landlords to follow the good steps of the chief and support health workers to contain the further spread of the disease in the area instead of threatening them with ejections.

Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, said the items which included; hand sanitizers, gloves, Veronica buckets, liquid soaps and others, were to support the frontline health workers and the people in the community to protect themselves against catching and spreading the virus in the area.

Adansi South district had already confirmed three cases of the coronavirus and the increasing spread of the virus in Obuasi, a neighbouring district makes it imperative for all key stakeholders, including; the traditional authorities, to put their acts together to stop further spread of the virus in the area.

Oguahyia Birikorang said he was worried about the outbreak of the virus in the district and the spread from Obuasi.

The only solution, according to him was for the people to adhere to all the preventive and restrictive protocols to stay safe and prevent further spread.

He appealed to landlords to stop the threat since the health workers were in the community in their own interest.

The chief also appealed to the people to make maximum use of the items by washing their hands regularly and observe social distancing by avoiding other activities that could expose them to the virus.

Source: GNA