President inaugurates accommodation blocks for military

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned four new blocks with 64 apartments at the new Duala Barracks at Burma Camp in Accra.

The project which begun in August 2017 forms part of the Barracks Re-generation Project (BRP) launched by the government in June 2017 to address the accommodation deficit in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Duala Barracks Re-generation Project, which is the first group of buildings to be completed under BRP, consists of four blocks of four storey bedroom 16 flats and would accommmodate a total of 64 families. Each apartment has a living room, two bedrooms and kitchen.

President Akufo-Addo said his government would support efforts to retool all the Services under GAF to enable them perform their roles more efficiently and diligently.

He said his government remains committed to improving living conditions of military personnel through the rehabilation and upgrading of the barracks and living quarters along with the necessary infrastructure across the country.

He said similar ongoing accommodation projects were nearing completion across other garrisons and would be commissioned soon.

Nana Akufo-Addo thanked GAF for responding to his call in the fight against coronavirus by helping government to ensure public adherence to the protocols and restrictions especially during the period of the partial lockdown in parts of the country.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence, said many military barracks have not seen any massive infrastructural drive since their construction in the 60’s and 70’s.

He said the President’s effort in launching the BRP was meant to spur the soldiers on to continue to offer dedicated, committed and meritorious service the country.

Mr Nitiwul said: “other accommodation structures at a cost of US$ 100,000,000.00 have commenced within all the Infantry Battalions in the country. Currently 640 two-bedroom units and twelve 4-storey two-bedroom 16 flats and other infrastructural developments are ongoing across all garrisons under the Barracks Re-generation Project.”

The Minister said the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) at Teshie in Accra is also undergoing redevelopment to become a Modern Military Academy.

“I can assure you that plans are afoot by government to put up more of both residential and office accommodation units for Ghana Armed Forces,” he said.

Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said the GAF is grateful to government for its continued effort to equip all of its three Services adding that it has enabled the GAF to systematically evolve into a true professional, multi-purpose and combat capable force.

“On our part, we wish to assure Mr President that, the Ghana Armed Forces will continue to remain loyal to government and we will execute our roles with diligence and utmost professionalism at all times,” he said.

Source: GNA