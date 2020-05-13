Pioneer Food Cannery working with health authorities on COVID-19 re-testing

Share this with more people!

The Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) says some of its workers have been asked by health officials to undergo re-testing for COVID-19 and they are cooperating.

This was disclosed by officials of the Thai Union the mother company of PFC after the President announced that 533 employees of a fish processing company in Tema had tested positive to COVID-19 after one employee infected them with the virus.

A statement issued by Mr John Merva, European Communications Manager of Thai Union, indicated that “some employees have been asked to report for re-testing. We are working closely with the authorities on this and to confirm test results”.

“We are able to confirm we have had an employee that tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test results were received on 17th April 2020 and we immediately closed Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) on a temporary basis for disinfection and cleaning, as well as any necessary self-quarantining of staff and tracing of contacts to identify any potential risks. These efforts were carried out in collaboration with the local health and government authorities”.

It added that during the closure of PFC, they facilitated COVID-19 testing of their employees by collaborating with the government and the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate adding that the Company was working with the health authorities to receive the full and complete results of those tested.

According to authorities, PFC as a food processor already operated to the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to protect both as well as to maintain the safety and high quality of their products.

“These standards were bolstered in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to include such additional measures as temperature checks at entrances and exits to PFC, provision of alcohol rubs to facilitate hand sanitizing regularly, social distancing, wearing of masks and requiring self-declaration of any symptoms as well as regular monitoring of staff health” stating that the Company was in constant contact with the employees to monitor their health and reinforce to them the importance of following all guidelines and precautionary measures to prevent spread of the virus.

The health and safety of employees, Thai Union said was its highest priority saying however that they were doing everything in their power to ensure continuity of its operations while securing the supply of food to consumers.

The statement added that the Company would provide further updates on the issue in due course.

Source: GNA