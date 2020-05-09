Minority demands accountability for COVID-19 related funds

Share this with more people!

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament is demanding an audit into all expenditure related to the COVID-19.

The Minority, at a press conference in Parliament House in Accra, condemned the Government for misapplying funds, both local and international, in issues related to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government, with the approval of Parliament, has sourced $100 million facility and another $1 billion facility from the Breton Woods Institutions and established the National COVID-19 Trust Fund into which individuals and institutions are making donations to make funds available to deal with the dreaded virus.

The House has also approved a request by the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to lower the cap on the Ghana Stabilization Fund (GSF) from $300 million to $100 million and the amount transferred into the Contingency Fund to support the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

However, Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, accused the Government of failing to recognise the seriousness of the disease, saying it did not anticipate the effects of COVID-19.

Citing the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), late closure of borders, and distribution of relief items including prepared meals among other things, Mr Iddrisu urged the Government to come clear on those issues.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2).

Some people infected with the COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

Older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

In Ghana, there are 3,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 303 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Source: GNA