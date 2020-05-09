COVID-19: CPP calls for dialogue on Election 2020

Share this with more people!

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong, the Election 2012 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), on Friday called for broader stakeholder engagement to chart the way forward on Election 2020 amidst COVID-19 uncertainties.

She said civil society activists, democratic institutions, political think tanks, religious and traditional leaders as well as political parties needed to create a platform for engagement on the December general election.

Nana Frimpomaa-Sarpong told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that COVID-19 was not only health, economic, religious and social problem but also threatened the country’s democratic dispensation.

“We must collectively begin to dialogue to ensure that we are all on the same platform to develop a strategic way forward, we need COVID-19 Marshall Plan for Elections 2020,” she said.

“Am particularly calling on the Institute for Democratic Governance, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, Institute of Economic Affairs, and the Christian Council to join forces and lead the process towards developing a roadmap for the December polls should the pandemic continue beyond August”.

Nana Frimpomaa-Sarpong, who is contesting for the CPP National Chairmanship slot, explained that Ghana must unite to protect the democratic credentials.

“We need to work together for the interest of Ghana, the Electoral Commission cannot handle the situation alone; already their Election 2020 activity calendar is seriously under stress….”

She said the nation must come to terms with the truth and marshal political governance plan towards supporting institutions like the EC to succeed.

Nana Frimpomaa-Sarpong appealed to the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to put aside their political antagonism and accommodate each other for the sake of Ghana.

“We cannot all share the same ideology but we can reduce the tension created by our actions”.

She called on the rank and file of the CPP to work together towards the national interest and for development, stressing that the “CPP holds the key for the economic emancipation of the country”.

“We can only emancipate the nation economically if we as members are emancipated and liberated from destructive politicking. We need a new crop of leadership to run affairs of the Party to create room for winning political power”.

Nana Frimpomaa-Sarpong called for all hands-on-deck to build the weak structures of the CPP adding; “The sleeping giant of Ghana and African politics must wake up and complete the national and continental liberation, initiated by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.”

On the fight against COVID-19, she commended the frontline health workers, media practitioners, and government among other stakeholders for their roles in protecting the lives of the populace.

She advised the public to adhere to the World Health Organisation and Ghana Health Service’s preventive protocols.

“Protect yourself, do not endanger others with any reckless behaviour, COVID-19 has no known cure, the only cure is prevention”.

