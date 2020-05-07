JHS 3 pupil goes to prison for stealing

Share this with more people!

A JHS three pupil, who broke into a drinking bar through the ceiling and took away several sachets of alcoholic beverages, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Antwi, 19, is said to have made his way through the ceiling of the drinking spot located at Maabang, near Adankwame in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District, with iron bars at about 2300 hours, and took drinks valued at GH¢4,000.00 as well as cash of GH¢400.00.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court that the convict and the complainant were both residents of Maabang.

She said on April 28 this year at about 2300 hours, the convict broke into the drinking bar and took away several sachets of alcoholic beverages and fled.

The prosecution said the complainant detected the theft the following morning and in the course of investigations, some people alerted her about the suspicious movement of the convict in the area the previous night.

The complainant therefore, reported the matter to the Adankwame police who arrested the convict.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said during interrogation the convict admitted the offence and he was then charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA