Ghana COVID-19 cases reach 3,091, but no clarity if country is at peak

Ghana has announced confirmed its confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 3,091, after test results from 137,924 samples. The additional number from the last announcement of confirmed cases on May 4, is 372 new cases, but it’s not clear if the country has reached its peak, the point from where infection rates are expected to drop.

According to the Ghana Health Service, there are 303 recoveries with 18 deaths remaining 18.

There are 2,770 active cases, and five moderately ill.

Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, told journalists that 944 of the cases were recorded from the Routine Surveillance system; while 2,032 were from the Enhanced Contact Tracing system. 115 cases were from the Mandatory Quarantine regime.

He said the country’s positivity rate stood at 2.85 per cent after receipts of the sample test results of 137,924.

Out of the total case count, the Greater Accra Region, the epicenter of the virus in the country, has so recorded 2,579 with the Ashanti Region following with 165 cases.

The Eastern Region has also recorded 95 cases, the Western North ha s56 cases, and the Central Region has 50 cases.

The other regions: Western – 32, Volta – 30, Upper East – 26 , Oti – 23, Upper West – 19, Northern – 13 and North East two and Bono – one.

The Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions have no confirmed cases.

On infections by gender, 76 per cent are males; while and 23 per cent are females.

On the ages of the dead, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said 11 of them were above 60 years; four between 40 and 59 years; two of them between 25 and 39 years; while one person was below 15 years.

He noted that 84 per cent of them had underlying health conditions, with the majority being hypertensive. The rest had diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, stroke and liver problems.