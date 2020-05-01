Help TOR acquire crude stock, TDCL appeals to President

Share this with more people!

The Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) has appealed to the President to urgently help the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to acquire enough crude stock to operate with.

The TDCL said government must urgently help the only refinery in the country to take advantage of the drastic drop in crude oil prices on the international market to acquire enough for its processing.

This was contained in an open letter made available to the Ghana News Agency from the TDCL to the President and signed by Mr Ebenezer Kodwo Taylor, and Mr Emmanuel Addo-Kumi, Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The Council noted that acquiring enough crude at this time would help reduce the prices of petroleum products as well as make TOR profitable.

“This will go a long way to help reduce the prices of petroleum products and sell at realistic prices, make TOR profitable and ensure that there is adequate supply of the petroleum products on the market”.

Touching on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) and Meridian Ports Services (MPS) contract, the TDCL thanked the President and the GPHA’s Chief Executive for the release of the 20 percent consignment from the MPS to the port managers.

They prayed that the industrial harmony between GPHA and MPS would continue to exist to ensure productivity within the industrial hub and harbour city.

They however appealed to the shipping agencies in and outside Ghana, to respect the presidential and the Ministry of Transport’s directives to offset the demurrage charges during the lockdown period to lessen the burden on business men and women.

They commended the President for the “excellent leadership role you have exhibited and continue to exhibit so far” while urging him to empower the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to effectively and efficiently enforce the various directives including nose mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing to help the country win the battle against the COVID-19.

Source: GNA