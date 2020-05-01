Domestic airlines to commence flight operations today

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Aviation has announced the recommencement of domestic flight operations on Friday May 1, 2020, from the Kotoka International Airport to other cities of the country.

A statement signed by Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the resumption of the domestic flights comes in the wake of disinfection at major airports in the country, following the lifting of the partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo.

The statement said the Ministry in collaboration with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Health Service have instituted measures to ensure smooth domestic airline operations.

It said it is the expectation of the Ministry that domestic airline operations and the travelling public would strictly adhere with the laid down protocols by health officials at the various airports.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that the country’s airports were safe as they open up for domestic operations and government remains committed to the safety of passengers and service providers as part of measures to restoring normalcy to the aviation industry”, it added.

The statement said it would review the laid down protocols during the domestic operation and when necessary, introduce improved procedures to further enhance measures to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We urge the travelling public and airline operators and all stakeholders to cooperate with government during this difficult period,” the statement added.

Source: GNA