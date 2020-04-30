We’ll ensure transparent use of  COVID-19 Trust Fund contributions – Administrator

Share this with more people!

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has expressed gratitude to all companies, faith-based organizations, corporate entities, and individuals for their numerous donations and generosity to the Fund since its establishment.

In a statement signed and issued by Dr William Asare, the Administrator of the Fund said it will ensure that the contributions are applied transparently in support of frontline workers engaged in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, and also support the needy and vulnerable persons affected by the respiratory disease.

It provided accounts and address details of the Fund as follows: Bank of Ghana (BoG) main account-1018631613357 GHS,1028631613107 USD,1038631613021 GBP, and 1188631613023 EURO.

Collection Account at the Ghana Commercial Bank(GCB)-1011180001808 (High Street Branch, Accra)

Consolidated Bank Ghana(CBG)-1614456100003, Head Office Branch (Manet Towers).

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund digital address: GA 000-0288

No.1 Presidential Drive Kanda-Accra.

Contact persons: Priscilla (0596978592),Peter (0596978591),Land line(0302738596).

Source: GNA