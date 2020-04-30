Globe Productions to stream play: Thank God for Idiots

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Playwright, Latif Abubakar’s Globe Productions are set to stream through social media: ‘COVID-19 Edition of Thank God For Idiots’comedy.

The creaming is expected to reach and engage over one million Ghanaians via some selected social media portals.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Affail Monney, the GJA President and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the play, would be screened on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2000 hours.

It said GJA was also working with the Ministries of Information, Ministry of Health, the Chamber of Telecommunications, and the Ghana National Association of Teachers for the screaming.

The statement said the play seeks to reinforce education about the symptoms and preventive measures of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It said the play was expected to inspire, entertain and encourage viewers to abide by the World Health Organisation’s and MOH’s stay home campaign.

The play, which is sponsored by Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Melcom Group, Yomi Yoghourt, Noble International Business School and the Ghana Business Awards, would be screened via YouTube @GlobeProductions Ghana and on Facebook @Latif Abubakar.

Source: GNA