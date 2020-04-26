Mandatory wearing of facemasks takes effect in Cape Coast on Monday

Share this with more people!

The Management of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) has served notice to the general public that wearing of facemasks would be mandatory, effective Sunday, April 26.

In this regard, all private and public institutions including banks, hospitals, lorry stations among others had been directed to put a notice of “No Nose Mask, No entry” at the entrance of their offices.

The Assembly in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) directed all public and private institutions to ensure that their staff and visitors wore face mask.

It encouraged commercial drivers to ensure that passengers wore nose mask before boarding vehicles while market women, traders, food vendors and hawkers were also to wear mask in the course of their work.

In a related development, the CCMA had also suspended “Sunday market” Activities in Kotokuraba and Abura as well as the Thursday (Yowda) market, effective Sunday April 26 until further notice.

This, it said formed part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Metropolis.

Sundays are usually market days in the Cape Coast Metropolis where traders from its neighbouring towns and villages troop in to trade.

Source: GNA