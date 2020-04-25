Ghana Revenue Authority urges taxpayers to file taxes online

The Ghana Revenue Authority has encouraged taxpayers to continue to file their tax returns online and make payments through the banks.

The Authority appealed to all taxpayers to fulfill their tax obligations to meet government’s needs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reverend Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, GRA Commissioner General told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra.

“We will not relent in our efforts to deliver on our mandates. We will do all we can to ensure that the needed revenue is generated to meet government’s agenda as we all put our shoulders to the wheel to fight the pandemic,” he said.

He said the Authority would soon launch a digital platform that would allow taxpayers to access their Tax Identification Number from the comfort of their homes for easy business transactions.

He said the Authority supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s interventions to lessen the impact of the coronavirus on individuals and businesses.

According to the Commissioner General, all efforts would be made to facilitate payment of taxes during the COVID-19, but would not allow deliberate non-payment of taxes.

“We acknowledge the hard times in which we are as a nation and the world as a whole. We sympathize sincerely with those who have lost their jobs or sources of income.

“We also pray that as a nation, we will continue to support President Akufo-Addo and the government to ensure that the nation comes out of the situation quickly”, he said.

He entreated employees, corporate and other institutions who continue to make various incomes, sales and provide services to file and pay their taxes for government to get the needed revenue in the difficult times.

The Commissioner General said the Authority was working with the Ministry of Finance for modalities in terms of the year’s revenue target.

This, he explained was necessary because the COVID-19 was likely to affect the country’s revenue target and was optimistic that the intended measures would ensure a win-win situation for government and taxpayers.

Source: GNA