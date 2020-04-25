Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,279 with 10 deaths

The recorded cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Ghana have risen by 125 to reach 1,279, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The number of deaths is now 10 and recoveries have increased to 134 persons as at April 24 from 120.

The Greater Accra Region is the country’s hotspot with 1,089 confirmed cases. The Ashanti has 69, the Eastern recorded 56, the Northern region and Oti have 13 confirmed cases each, while the Volta Region has 10 cases. The Central Region has nine confirmed cases.

The Upper West and Upper East Regions have eight confirmed cases each, the North East has confirmed two cases, with the Western and Western North recording one case each.

The Savannah Region, Bono Region, Ahafo Region and Bono East have not recorded any confirmed cases.