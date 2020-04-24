Court remands in custody alleged Sogakope Assemblyman’s murderer

The Dabala District Court has remanded Vincent Adjei, 24, alleged to be the ring leader in the murder of Mr Mawutor Adzahli, Assembly member of Sogakope South Electoral Area in the Volta Region.

He was remanded together with four accomplices: Bright Awuyah, 33; Franklin Tettey, 22; Steven Ansong, 26; and Amos Agbaklah, 25.

Their pleas were not taken and they will re-appear on May 26, 2020.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ms Juliana Obeng, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), made these known in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.

On March 1, 2020, Mr Adzahli was murdered in his house by unknown assailants.

The Police statement said during investigations the five were arrested at separate locations.

The CID has, however, renewed its appeal to the public to assist with vital and timely information as investigations continuous.

The statement said informants could reach the investigative body on 191, 18555, and 0244222335.

Meanwhile, the Police advises Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures though restrictions on movement had been lifted.

“Law on public gathering and social distancing is still in force and those who violate them shall be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.

Source: GNA