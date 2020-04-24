CEO of Ashgold resigns

Mr. Frederick Acheampong – Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Ashantigold SC, has resigned from his position, effective 30th April, 2020.

Mr. Acheampong who took to his social media page cited to announce his decision personal reasons for his action.

Dr. Kweku Frimpong owner and bank roller of the club has accepted the decision of the CEO Mr. Acheampong, a CAF Match Coordinator, has been the CEO of the club since the change of ownership from Anglogold Ashanti to Dr. Kwaku Frimpong.

He led the team to win the tier two of the Normalization Committee Special Competition and participated in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederations Cup.

Ashantigold SC is currently placed on 5th position in the suspended 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season after 15 games with 25 points.

Source: GNA