Soldier shoots man for forcing his way through security barrier

A motorbike rider who crashed into the security barrier at Dobro near Nsawam and attempted to speed away was shot and wounded by one of the soldiers at the barrier to stop him from getting away.

The rider was later identified as Isaac Odei, a 36-year-old mower operator of Gjankrom a suburb of Nsawam.

The bullet hit his back and leg and was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment and later referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Police Superintendent (Supt.) Marian Osei-Adu Owusu, Police Commander of Nsawam District said, Odei did not join the queue of vehicles at the barrier but sped into the security personnel manning the barrier and attempted to run away.

Supt Owusu said, one of the military personnel at the barrier aimed at the tyre of the motor to prevent him from speeding off but the bullet hit Odei.

Supt Owusu said the police has seized the motorbike of Odei while the military personnel involved in the shooting incident had been withdrawn to Accra.

She appealed to drivers, especially motor riders to cooperate with the security personnel at the barriers to help fight the coronavirus.

Source: GNA