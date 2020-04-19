Muslims in Oti offer sacrifice against COVID-19

Muslims in the Oti Region have offered a bull to Allah as sacrifice in a bid to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.

Alhaji Arimiyao Issah Baarey, Chairman of the Oti Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs, said Allah was the only person who could deliver the world from the pandemic, thus the sacrifice for Him to have mercy on the world and heal it.

He said, “Allah is the healer and with the prayers he will listen to his people and guide them from all sorts of demonic disease and heal them”.

Alhaji Baarey told Ghana News Agency in an interview that the world needed divine intervention to be able to overcome the novel coronavirus, therefore it was important for all to turn to God and seek His intervention.

“The coronavirus pandemic has cut its gloomy, painful shadow over the entire world and it appears there is no light at the end of the dark tunnel that the world finds itself in,” he noted.

Alhaji Baarey reminded all Muslims to intensify prayers to Allah as the world was not in normal times and urged mankind to repent.

Source: GNA