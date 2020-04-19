Home / Africa/International / German infection rate stays low as states prepare to ease lockdown

German infection rate stays low as states prepare to ease lockdown

2020-04-19

Germany’s death toll from the coronavirus crept up towards 4,300 on Sunday, as states prepared to loosen some of their anti-coronavirus measures.

dpa’s tally showed that there were now over 4,289 deaths and 140,000 people confirmed to have been infected with the virus, which originated in China and has infected over two  million people worldwide.

The infection rate, or reproduction number, remained below the key figure of one in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Authorities gave a positive assessment of their response to the virus earlier this week, and across the country some anti-virus measures are being loosened on Monday.

The state of Saxony will allow pupils in final-year classes to return to school, among other measures. The state was the first to order the obligatory wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops.

From Monday, police in the state will also have to wear masks covering their nose and mouth when in contact with the general public.

Source: dpa

