FDA directs COA Herbal Centre to recall contaminated COA-FS from market

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has directed the COA Herbal Centre to recall its product, “COA FS”, an immune support food supplement, from the market.

It said a contamination caused by the presence of excessive microbial, mold and yeast as well as Escherichia Coli (E. Coli), was detected when the FDA conducted a laboratory analysis on samples picked from the market and the manufacturing facility of COA Herbal Centre in Wusorkrom near Cape Coast.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, explained that E. Coli, was a disease causing bacteria that was not supposed to be present in any medicinal product.

Among the serious health implications, it could cause to consumers are diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, abdominal pains, nausea and vomiting.

It said exposure of children and older adults to E. Coli contamination could result in serious health implications like hemolytic uremic syndrome that could lead to kidney failures.

Moreover, individuals with weakened immune systems such as HIV patients could become seriously ill due to the ingestion of products contaminated with E. Coli, the statement said.

It, therefore, entreated individuals who are in possession of the product to return them to the manufacturer, place of purchase or any of the FDA offices across the country.

“The FDA wants to assure the general public that it will always uphold the health and safety of Ghanaians as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.

“Furthermore, the Ghanaian public is assured that FDA officers in the regions are working to ensure that this contaminated product (COA FS) is removed from the market,” the statement said.

Source: GNA