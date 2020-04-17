Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases at 641

Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases at 641The number of conformed COVID-19 cases in Ghana stands at 641after testing was done for a total of 50,719 persons, as at 12:025hours on Tuesday, April 17, 2020.

The record also shows that five new cases – made up of one from the Adentan Municipality, and two each from the Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities were reported after the last update of 636.

The GHS, however, explained that with the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases were asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) and that the contacts of the new cases were being listed for follow up.

The number of deaths, however, remains eight.

The Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) official platform designated for providing information on the respiratory disease said 83 persons have clinically recovered after testing negative twice upon treatment.

Additionally, 17 persons, who have tested negative after treatment, are awaiting the results of their second tests to meet the clinically recovered criterion.

The GHS explained that condition of 548 patients had been categorised as mild and they were on treatment, but two had moderate to severe conditions.

None is currently in a critical condition.

It also explained that of the 641 confirmed cases, 268 were reported from the two routine surveillance systems, while 258 were from the Enhanced Surveillance Activities under which 34, 859 persons had been tested.

The remaining 115 are from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.

The Greater Accra is the epicentre of the disease in Ghana.

The other regions with reported cases are the Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Ghana recorded its first two cases on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Officials have attributed the high number of cases to the enhanced surveillance system started two weeks ago to trace and test persons who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients, restriction of movement and continuous public education.

Globally, the disease has infected more than two million people, with more than 137,000 deaths.

Source: GNA