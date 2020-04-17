COVID-19: Hospital staff in quarantine, 85 contacts traced in Hohoe

About 40 hospital staff of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital in the Volta region have been quarantined with 85 contacts traced after the Hospital recorded two positive cases of the novel corona virus disease.

The two positive cases are a 22-year-old woman who returned to Hohoe from Ashaiman and a 32-year-old man who returned from Tema to Hohoe.

Dr. Pius Mensah, Medical Superintendent of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital and the Acting Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, told the media the two patients were clinically stable and responding to treatment.

He said the woman, who was pregnant, was delivered of her child through Caesarean Section (CS) and as a result came into contact with about 40 health staff of the hospital before she was diagnosed of the disease.

Dr. Mensah said all the 40 health workers were being quarantined, adding that the baby was in good condition and samples were yet to be taken for laboratory test.

The Medical Superintendent also said contact tracers were in touch with 85 people suspected to have come into contact with the two recorded cases while more people were expected to be traced.

