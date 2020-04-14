Police arrests 406 persons for violating lockdown law

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday said 406 persons have been arrested for allegedly breaching the Imposition of Restrictions Act, Act 2020 (Act 1012), passed by Parliament as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, organised by the Ministry of Information to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Lydia Donkor, Head of Legal and Prosecution, noted that of the total figure, 103 were in custody, 248 had been granted bail and 41 processed for court.

The Regional breakdown are; Accra Region 161, Ashanti Region 70, Volta Region 67, Western Region eight, Eastern Region six, Tema Region 31 and Bono Region 50.

Others include Northern Region nine, Central Region 24, Western North Region eight, Upper East Region eight, North East Region one and Upper West Region two cases.

Four regions; Oti, Ahafo, Savannah and Bono East had no arrests.

ACP Donkor said the general nature of Operation COVID-19 Safety had been a humanitarian one.

She said the Police Administration had been receiving, on daily basis, information that people had largely complied with the stay home directive.

“So, the officers and men you see on the road on daily basis at snap checks and road blocks checking movement of people from place to place are enforcing the law and also engaging in some form of public education,” she said.

“…We have people in trotro and buses and when they get to a check point the police officers on the road engage them and also advise them on the need to stay safe and also remember all the protocols that are needed to protect them from this deadly virus.”

ACP Donkor, however, expressed concern that; “people are leaving their homes, people are still having parties, people are going to the beaches, people are having weddings, which are clearly in violation of the Imposition of Restrictions Act”.

She said the recalcitrant ones would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

ACP Donkor said the Ghana Police Service wished to advice the public once again to comply with all the rules and regulations governing the Imposition of Restrictions Act.

“…. And I will state here with emphasis that if you are arrested you will be prosecuted after successful investigations,” she said.

“And if you are found guilty you are likely to pay a fine ranging from GH¢12,000.00 to GH¢60,000.00 or to a term of imprisonment from four months up to ten years or both,” she said.

She advised the public to comply with the rules and regulations and ensure they stayed home, and avoid any resistance if they were turned back by the officers on the roads.

“If you do that, you are going to be arrested and definitely, you will spend time in our custody and you will not be free to go home. So stay at home. Stop the spread. And let’s stay safe.”

Source: GNA