17 persons clinically recover from COVID-19 – Ghana Health Service

A total of 17 persons out of the 566 who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ghana have fully recovered, the Ghana Health Service has said.

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director-General of the Service, told a media briefing, organised by the Ministry of Information, in Accra, that the patients tested negative twice for the virus after treatment, thus making them meet the “clinically recovered ” criterion.

However, they were still being monitored.

Dr Aboagye also announced that 66 patients had tested negative after treatment, however, they were awaiting their second test results before being cleared.

Additionally, 208 patients have mild conditions and are being treated at home.

The Director-General said the conditions of two patients were critical, while eight had died.

Meanwhile, Ghana has so far tested more than 44,000 persons for the virus; the highest per capita case in Africa.

The nation’s aggressive tracing, testing and treatment strategy, Dr Aboagye said, was enabling it to stay ahead of the virus.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information, said the Government’s five part response programme was yielding results, and urged the public to fully comply with directives to stem the spread.

He, however, said the rising figures placed the nation at a critical stage of the fight, which required more clinical analysis and commitment.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah cautioned against flouting the restrictions on movement order, and appealed to all to follow the protocols of hygiene and social distancing.

He called on entities distributing food and other relief items to the vulnerable in the Stay at Home areas to follow the social distancing guidelines and not generate crowds, with the risk of spreading the disease.

The Minister said the State would not hesitate to pursue persons “purporting to give help but end up creating risks”.

He advised against stigma, saying it undermined efforts at stemming the spread of the virus as it discouraged people with symptoms of the disease from seeking medical help.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also cautioned against the spread of rumours and fake news and said perpetrators would be dealt with when caught.

Source: GNA