Volta Regional Minister calls for calm amidst 9 cases of COVID-19

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has called for calm in the Region after it recorded nine cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12.

He said, “Relevant stakeholders” had started contact tracing in affected districts and called for support from all.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday, April 12, reported that the Region recorded nine positive cases of the Coronavirus disease, with the total national figure rising to 566.

The Regional Minister in a press release issued Monday dawn, said all cases were in quarantine and that six of the cases were travellers who entered Ghana through unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo Border near Aflao.

He said they were apprehended and had been under mandatory quarantine for the past 14 days with no symptoms yet.

Dr. Letsa said the remaining three cases were picked from routine surveillance and charged people in the Region to observe preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease.

