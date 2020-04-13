COVID-19 is not a death sentence – GMA

The novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) is not a “death sentence and Ghanaians must not panic over surging figures”, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said.

Ghana has so far recorded 566 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with eight deaths.

But, the medical association entreated Ghanaians not to be scared about recorded cases, and strictly adhere to preventive measures because majority of patients would recover.

Speaking at a day’s media training workshop on the COVID-19 in Sunyani, Dr Alex Egotey, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the GMA, said 81 percent of COVID-19 patients in Ghana developed “mired” symptoms and they could easily recover.

The workshop, organised by the National Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation Committee of the COVID-19, was attended by 20 Journalists selected from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and Information Service Department (ISD).

Dr Egotey indicated that Ghana had been able to manage and contain the spread of the COVID-19 due to realistic interventions put in place by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and praised the government for such interventions.

“We can manage and contain our cases so there is no cause for alarm. What we have to do as Ghanaians is to ensure that we comply with restrictions and adhere to preventive measures,” he said.

Dr Egotey commended the media for their unflinching saupport in the fight against the COVID-19, saying the media had done extremely well in spreading information about preventive measures, and they required commendation and appreciation.

Mr Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chairman of the GJA, in a welcoming address, commended the organizers for the training, and expressed the hope that Journalists in the country would abide by GJA code of ethics in reporting on COVID-19.

Source: GNA