President appoints two new Deputy Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday made two new Deputy ministerial appointments.

Mr Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, the current Deputy Health Minister, has been appointed Deputy Communications Minister.

He replaces Vincent Sowah Odotei, whose appointment as Deputy Communications Minister has been revoked by the President.

Dr Bernard Oko-Boye, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku has also been named Deputy Minister designate for Health.

A statement issued by the Jubilee House, Accra, and signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications, said President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament would expedite Dr Oko–Boye’s vetting to enable him assume office as soon as practicable.

The President thanked Mr Odotei for his service to Ghana and wished him well in future endeavours.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Source: GNA