NDC praises Government’s response to coronavirus fight

Professor Margaret Kweku, Head of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s COVID-19 Technical Team, has praised the inter-party cooperation exhibited by Government in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

She commended Government for the timely cushioning of health workers and also the general public as the nation planned to fight the pandemic straits, noting that recommendations made by the Party’s Flagbearer, including insurance covers and tax breaks for frontline health staff, had been given life.

“The Technical Team is pleased that many of the recommendations we submitted to Government as overseen by our Flagbearer in advance of yesterday’s address, appear to have been taken on board by government,” the NDC COVID19 Team Lead said, noting also that suggestions on tax and utility reduction for businesses had been considered.

Professor Kweku made the remarks during a presentation of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to support the Ho Teaching Hospital’s defense against the pandemic.

She said the interventions were timely, and urged Government to expedite action on them and also called for initiatives such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to be “expanded to reach the poor to cushion their lives in this period.”

Professor Kweku appealed to all to support the poor and vulnerable through the ‘stay at home’ period, and continue to adhere strictly to the nationwide directives of social distancing, voluntary quarantine and hygienic practices.

The essentials were from former President John Dramani Mahama’s aid pool in the wake of the viral outbreak, and included 70 sets of PPEs and 50 boots.

Mr Henry Ametefe, Volta Regional Chairman of NDC, led Party executives and Members of Parliament, including Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, and Mr Kwame Agbodzah for the donation.

Dr John Tampouri, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said as the Health Service in the Region kept watch over the virus, the people must not let their guards down.

He thanked the NDC for the support, saying demand for PPEs was a major concern, and would require more individual and corporate commitment.

“We are very elated, very grateful that you have shown the way for others. Together we shall win this war,” Dr Tampouri said.

Source: GNA