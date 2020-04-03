Home / General News / Ghana Immigration Service urges landlords to furnish it with information to aid contact tracing

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has appealed to all property owners and landlords to immediately furnish the Service with information on their tenants comprising Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians who travelled into the country from March 3 to March 23, 2020.

In a statement issued by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the GIS urged landlords to call phone numbers: 0291502110, 0291502169, 0291502257 and 0291502253 with any information on people residing in their property who fell within the bracket.

The statement said the information would be shared with the Ghana Health Service to enable it effectively and efficiently identify such individuals through contact tracing, assess and manage them.

It said failure to adhere to this directive would attract severe sanctions in accordance with the laws of the country.

“The GIS wishes to assure the public that it will continue to take initiatives aimed at enforcing directives by relevant authorities to combat the deadly virus.”

Source: GNA

