COVID-19 and fertility control

These are extraordinary times as our normal routine and pattern of life have changed by the flu-like coronavirus, COVID-19, that has sent leaders across the world scrambling.

The fight against the respiratory disease caused by the virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has become a big challenge, testing the healthcare system of nations.

Preventive measures recommended include, frequently washing hands with soap under clean running water, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wearing nose and mouth guards and practicing social distancing of two meters.

Sticking to these can make huge impact on our efforts at reducing the spread. Educating the general population as a mitigation measure is one of the surest ways to reduce and or prevent the spread of the virus.

Education on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is equally important and deserves priority attention at this critical moment.

It is anticipated that a lot of maternal and pregnancy-related cases are going to rise as the people comply with the “shelter in place” order to contain and stop the spread of the pathogen.

This is something that could have serious consequences on the sexual and reproductive health needs of women particularly as men play dominant role on matters of fertility.

The National Population Council (NPC) is the Institution which ensures that population management does not assume certain dimensions which could have the potency of reversing all social and economic gains made.

It is against this background, that we are encouraging everybody – married couples and sexually active persons to ensure the use of contraceptives.

This is necessary to avert high incidence of unplanned pregnancy or birth, abortion and other sexually transmitted infections.

NPC asserts that accessible, affordable and available contraceptive mix, combined with other sexual reproductive health and rights mechanisms are fundamental to women’s health, empowerment and sustained development.

Unplanned pregnancies or births could also have serious consequences on the life of mother and child and according to the Ghana Maternal Health Survey report (2017), the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) stands at 310 deaths per 100,000 live births. Maternal mortality includes deaths of women during pregnancy or delivery after 42 days. Technically, maternal mortality excludes deaths resulting from accidents or violence.

Finally, safe pregnancy and childbirth to a large extent depends on the adequacy of skilled healthcare personnel including Medical Officers, Midwives and other supporting staff.

Taking firm decisions with our partners on sexual and reproductive health during this period of a global health emergency will be our contribution of reducing the burden on health care professionals and the nation as a whole.

We at the NPC are committed to the vision of ensuring that every Ghanaian enjoys an improved and sustained quality of life.

By Mercy Adomaa Besseah, National Population Council

Source: GNA