We are giving financial and material support to ECOWAS Member States to fight COVID-19 – WAHO

The entire world is on edge as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sweeps around the globe. More than 90 per cent of the countries of the world are affected as health systems, including the best have come under immense pressure as health professionals stretch themselves to fight the disease.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is struggling with the pandemic and every help will do.

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) of the (ECOWAS) says it is providing support to all 15 countries of the Community.

The organization says it is supporting member countries.

“WAHO has distributed over 30,000 diagnostic test kits to the 15 ECOWAS Member States and these were the first testing kits received by most of our countries, and we are also currently distributing 50,000 specimen transportation kits, 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPE), and some medications to Member States. Many States have received their allocation of diagnostic kits, but all the other support are expected to be delivered to the countries by DHL between March 30 and April 7,” it said.

Available information show that as at March 31, 2020, a total of 1,077 new confirmed cases and 31 deaths have been reported across West Africa.

WAHO is the ECOWAS institution mandated to lead the coordination, collaboration and communication in the region with regards to COVID-19 pandemic.

