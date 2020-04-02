Ghana president and family test negative for COVID-19

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo, his immediate family and members of his secretariat have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The President’s Physician, Dr Patrina Tekyi-Ankrah, who made the disclosure, on Wednesday at a press conference in Accra, said: “The President, with his wife, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his daughters and all members of his household have been tested; and I am happy to announce that all the tests came back negative”.

A total of 99 persons at the Secretariat, including herself, had been tested and the results also had been negative.

The President was even tested after his recent birthday (on Sunday, March 29) she explained, adding that, he however, continually observed social distancing and health protocols.

“We continue to test and we are continuing this process as when there is (the need) and we hope that everybody will test negative,” Dr Tekyi – Ankrah said.

“I know the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service are continuing with the process”.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, also announced that he and other top government officials had taken the test and the result was negative.

Following the President’s return, in the first week of March from his last visit to Europe, some critics have urged him to test for the respiratory virus or go into self-isolation, saying he might have been exposed.

The visit took him to Scotland, Norway, Switzerland and other countries with significant numbers of the disease.

Some world leaders, including Mr Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister; Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; and Mrs Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudaeu have tested positive for the virus.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 12, confirmed a total of 195 cases; after testing 4,650 presumptive cases. Five of the patients, who had underlying chronic conditions, have passed on. However, there are three full recoveries, while 49 have been discharged to continue their care at home.

The rest are responding well to treatment, the Health Minister has said.

Under an Executive Instrument Order by the President, effective 0100 hours on Monday, March 30, persons in 40 localities in the Greater and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas and contiguous districts are under a two-week restriction of movement measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

There are, however, exemptions to cater for access to food and water, medicine, healthcare and other essential services.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Center, there are more than 877, 400 confirmed cases and, with more than 43,500 deaths. The recovery cases are more than 185,100.

Source: GNA