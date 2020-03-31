COVID-19: 19 days after announcing first two cases Ghana’s numbers still at 152

Nineteen days after announcing its first two confirmed cases, Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers still stand at 152 with five deaths as at 1330 hours Monday, March 30, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The GHS portal, which provides update on the country’s case situation, said the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) at the last update at 1100 hours on March 29, 2020, had tested 17 samples.

These include three samples from the Upper East Region, three from North East Region and eleven from the Ashanti Region, all of which tested Negative.

“No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update,” it said.

It said all the five deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to the COVID-19 infection.

The Surveillance Team said two persons had recovered and had been discharged while two others were awaiting laboratory results to inform decision on discharge.

Source: GNA