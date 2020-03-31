Ahafo Region to conduct mandatory test for COVID-19

The Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) is collaborating with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to identify and conduct mandatory test on persons who have moved to the region following the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the lock down on Friday, March 27, effective Monday, March 30 in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions, most hit of the COVID-19, there have been reports of influx of people into the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions.

Accordingly, Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Ahafo Regional Minister said the RCC had intensified precautionary measures to stem possible spread of the COVID-19 in the region.

He said the RCC would soon meet with the executives of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) to see the possibility of testing people who would be traveling from the lock down areas into the region.

Interacting with journalists prior to the start of the disinfection of some markets at Goaso, capital of the Ahafo region, Mr. Opoku-Bobie emphasised the COVID-19 infection was no respecter of persons, hence, the need for concerted efforts to tackle it.

He called on the chiefs and people of the region to volunteer information on people who had arrived in the communities for them to be tested, saying, the region had prepared adequately to contain the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management and sanitation firm, disinfected 43 major markets in the region on Monday.

Also, 125 markets in Bono and 78 markets in the Bono East regions were also disinfected to enhance hygiene, as the nation steps up measures to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The exercise, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt, started in all the 246 identifiable markets in the three regions simultaneously.

As at 0600 hours, Zoomlion had divided its personnel and deployed spraying gangs to the various markets amidst tight Police and Military presence to ensure orderliness.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie tasked the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to promote environmental cleanliness and ensure that veronica buckets filled with water and soaps were placed at public places to aid hand washing with soap under running water.

Mr Yaw Osei Boahen, the Asunafo North Municipal Chief Executive told the GNA that the Assembly intended to construct mechanised boreholes in some of the major markets in the Municipality to ensure regular supply of water to promote hand washing.

Source: GNA