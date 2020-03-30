Kingdom Exim, Titus Glover sue six persons for defamation

Management of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited and Titus Glover, Deputy Minister for Transport, have issued a writ of summons against the New Crusading Guide, Ghana Web and four others for allegedly defaming them.

The writ was filed at the Tema High Court on March 27, 2020, by Mr James Enu of Enuson and Associates, solicitors of the plaintiff, naming the Francis Selvaraj, Manesh Balan, Apex Admedia (Ghana Web, M’Ideas Limited (News Ghana-NewsGhana.com.gh), Roger Agambire Agana and the New Crusading Guide.

In its statement of claim, the plaintiffs are claiming against the defendants “damages of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHs1,000,000.00) against the defendants jointly and severally in respect of defamatory statements defendants made against the plaintiffs which was published by or on the defendants’ media platforms between the 22nd and 24th of March 2020, the subject matter of this suit”.

Other claims were “aggravated and exemplary damages for reckless and malicious publication of the said matter” as well as “compensatory damages for damages done to the plaintiffs’ reputation”.

The plaintiffs also stated in their statement of claim that “a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from publishing any further defamatory material about the plaintiffs” in addition to “cost inclusive of legal fees”.

Source: GNA