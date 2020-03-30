Akufo-Addo is God’s precious gift to the nation – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia joined hundreds of Ghanaians to celebrate the 76th birthday of President Akufo-Addo on the social media, describing him as God’s precious gift to the nation.

Vice President Bawumia eulogised President Akufo-Addo for being a divine blessing to Ghana.

“Life is so precious and we should never take it for granted. I wish my boss the precious gift of our time, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a happy 76th birthday;” he said in his social media pages.

Dr Bawumia re-affirmed President Akufo-Addo’s sterling leadership and expressed the hope that the nation would overcome the struggle against COVID-19.

“In these difficult times of our nation, your steady and strong leadership will see us through,” he said.

He also wished the President of Ghana an elongated life with good health to continue driving the country to higher heights.

“May Almighty God continue to endow you with more wisdom and knowledge to develop Ghana in good health and long life,” he concluded.

Source: GNA