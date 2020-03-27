Ghana asked to elevate COVID-19 committee to crisis committee

Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called for the elevation of Government’s COVID-19 Committee into a Crisis Committee with a broader membership to explore all available options or scenarios to contain the COVID-19.

The GFL in a letter dated March 25, 2020 and signed by its Secretary General, Mr Abraham Koomson, to President Akufo-Addo, commended government and described as laudable, measures put in place by government but called for the involvement of key stakeholders to ensure that all sectors were duly catered for in the various measures.

“Again your Excellency, this fight can be won with all hands on deck irrespective of political affiliations. We therefore appeal to you to open up and tap into available expertise to beef up the efforts by the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Services and other associated Institutions”.

The Federation stated that the rate at which the disease was spreading with projections of even higher numbers was scary therefore the need for government to consider the various proposals for a regional lockdown if not total nationwide.

The GFL asked government to address concerns raised by the medical professionals concerning inadequate and inappropriate apparel for duty and also asked government for guarantees for the general workforce to cushion businesses and employees as well as save the nation from grinding to a halt.

“Whereas the Medical Professionals have raised concerns about inadequate and inappropriate apparels for duty, employees in other Sectors of the economy are apprehensive about job security as Industry Shutdown is imminent because of the pandemic”.

The GFL said they appreciated recommendations by the Civil Service and other employers on the need to make it possible for employees to work from home adding however that considering the economic circumstances in which many workers find themselves “we entreat Government to institute guaranteed interim stimulus packages like mortgage, rent and loan reliefs, income protection and most importantly, a universal social protection for the vulnerable”.

They also appealed to Ghanaian philanthropists to join efforts by contributing in cash or in kind to augment government’s operations on the COVID-19.

Source: GNA