Chinese national in Ghana tests negative for COVID-19, but goes into self-isolation

A Chinese national, kept in isolation for five-days at the Kumasi South Hospital, Atonsu-Agogo, for showing symptoms of the flu-like coronavirus but tested negative, has been ordered to go into self-quarantine.

The Health Authorities, say, he should be in self-isolation for a month, during which period, he is going to be under medical observation.

Dr. Emmanuel Tenkroang, the Ashanti Regional Health Director, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the man arrived in the country from China about three weeks ago.

He later reported to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 and he was admitted.

“Yes it is true the Kumasi South Hospital, Atonsu-Agogo, was treating a Chinese national suspected to have contracted the disease, but we can say on authority that he has recovered.”

He added that the decision to send him into self-isolation was in accordance with health protocols as the patient would still have to undergo a mandatory 28 days of medical observation.

Dr. Tenkorang assured the public that Regional COVID-19 Response Team was committed to duty, doing everything with other key stakeholders to contain and stop the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 pandemic has sent leaders across the world scrambling, changed the normal routine and pattern of life, with global infections topping 471,000 and more than 21,000 dead.

Ghana’s case count as of Friday morning is 132 with three deaths.

Source: GNA