Institute of Public Relations inducts new Executive

A five-member Executive of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana has been inducted into office.

Mr Justice Stephen Oppong, a High Court Judge, swore the Executive into office with Mr Mawuko Afadzinu as President, a statement issued by the Institute and made available to the Ghana News Agency said.

Other members are Mr Henry Nii Dottey, Vice President, Madam Shirley Tony Kum, Honorary Secretary, Afia Drah, Treasurer, and Mr Kwabena Asare Okae-Anti, Deputy Honorary Secretary.

They were elected at the IPR’s Annual General Meeting at Ada in the Greater Accra Region, the statement said.

Present at the swearing-in were Madam Elaine Sam, immediate past President; Madam Mariam Millah, immediate past Treasurer, and Mr Kwame Djan, immediate past Deputy Honorary Secretary.

For the next two years Mr Afadzinu and his team are mandated to steer the affairs of the Institute, the sole professional body of Public Relations practitioners in Ghana.

Source: GNA