GNECC urges government to rollout distance learning on traditional media

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged government to fast track its proposed distance learning programme, using traditional media, especially radio and television.

This, the Coalition said, would increase the possibility of every child benefitting from the programme.

“We recommend the use of television and radio, which have an extensive reach so that no child is left out of the learning process.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr. Joseph Atsu Homadzi, Interim Chairman of GNECC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The coalition also called on the government to intensify public education on the various interventions being introduced to address the fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also urged government to ensure that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) was well resourced to engage in extensive education on the pandemic nationwide.

It was necessary for government to intervene in calling to order businesses and individuals taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to hike prices of commodities such as disinfectants and sanitizers in the critical period, it the statement said.

“Finally, we call on government to use this opportunity to establish a comprehensive emergency response system for the education sector to better manage the effects of similar future occurrences on the delivery of education.”

According to the statement, the GNECC had followed with concern the developments with the COVID-19 pandemic, which had reached alarming levels globally. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our social lives including education delivery.

“As a Coalition promoting the Ghanaian child’s right to free, quality pre-tertiary education, we use this opportunity to commend the President and his government for the bold directives aimed at combating the spread of this disease by curbing educational, social and religious activities in the country.

“We also remind parents of their important role in ensuring that children, and indeed the entire family, are protected whilst staying at home during this period,” the statement said.

It said parents have a responsibility of making decisive choices to protect children against the pandemic and keeping them calm.

“All parents and guardians must make a conscious effort to ensure that they themselves and their children practice all the necessary precautions such as social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water, the use of disinfectants and hand sanitizers,” it advised.

Source: GNA