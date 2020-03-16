Hours after Ghana confirms tripling of COVID-19 cases, President gives containment orders

Just hours after an announcement confirming that COVID-19 cases in Ghana have tripled three days after the country’s first two confirmed cases were announced – putting the numbers to six, the President, has issued new directives ordering closure of education institutions and banning of public gatherings, including churches and mosques.

Ghanaians are largely religious and most places of worship are often open for religious rites and activities.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo in an address Sunday night, March 15, 2020, ordered all education institutions shut effective Monday March 16 until further notice. He also ordered all religious activities and public gatherings including funerals banned for four weeks.

“All public gatherings festivals, political rallies, religious events have been suspended for the next four weeks,” he said.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

However, students who will be taking part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he said, they “will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.”

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi