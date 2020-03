Germany will largely close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday due to the coronavirus, government sources tell dpa.

The measure will enter into effect from 8 am (0700 GMT), they said.

According to dpa information, the transportation of goods between Germany and its neighbours will remain secure.

Commuters will also be allowed to cross the borders under the plan, reportedly agreed to by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of four German states.

