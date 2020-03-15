Incorporation of Chronic Kidney Diseases screening in health delivery is vital – Prof Plange-Rhule

Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, a former President of the Ghana Kidney Association (GKA), has called for the incorporation of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) screening into the non-communicable diseases screening programmes in the health delivery system.

He said such a practice could help save time and minimize costs of kidney treatment in the country.

Professor Plange-Rhule was speaking at a public lecture to mark the World Kidney Day at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He urged Ghanaians to be cautious of the food, drugs and herbal medicines that they consumed to reduce the risk of kidney disorders.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, called for extension of the education on the chronic kidney disorders to the ordinary Ghanaians including market women, drivers and the ordinary men and women on the streets to create awareness and help reduce kidney diseases in the country.

Dr Armel Abou, a Public Health Physician of the clinical care department of the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, who spoke on behalf of the Regional Director of Health said, about 850 million people are affected by kidney diseases worldwide.

He said one in every seven adults suffers from chronic kidney disease and most of them are found in tropical Africa.

Prof Mate Kole, the President of Ghana Kidney Association (GKA), said the commonest causes of kidney diseases are the lifestyle of people, hypertension and diabetes.

He said the causes of the kidney disorders are preventable by adopting healthy lifestyles, increasing physical activities, adopting healthy eating habits and avoiding excessive alcohol intake.

Prof Kole said Ghanaians with kidney diseases face numerous challenges with regards to financing their treatment as well as accessibility to the health services they require.

He urged all Ghanaians to work together to prevent CKD in the country.

Source: GNA