Ghana COVID-19 cases rise to six

Health authorities in Ghana today confirmed four more positive cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to-date to six, three says after announcing the first two in the country.

The authorities say they are continuing with contact tracing.

The government in a travel advisory issued today, March 15, 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 says all travel to Ghana is strongly discouraged until further notice.

It notes that Any traveller, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permits, who within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of the disease, will not be admitted into the country.

“Airlines are instructed not to allow such persons to embark. Border posts are instructed not to allow such persons into the jurisdiction,” it added.

It notes further that there will be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the country.

It indicates that persons determined by state and health officials to be unable to satisfactorily self-quarantine will be quarantined by the State

”Any admissible traveller, who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana,” it states.