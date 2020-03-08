Ghana will continue championing cause of Africa’s progress – Akufo-Addo

Ghana has marked 63 years of self-rule with an assurance by the government to continue to championing the cause of Africa’s development and progress.

“Our Pan-African vision is on course as we strive to build a United Africa,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated, and pointed out that, the continent had the potential to overcome her development challenges if the people worked together.

Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence in 1957, setting the tone for other countries to follow suit after many years of struggle.

President Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the ‘freedom fighters’ for their resilience, vision and tenacity of purpose to liberate the nation from colonial rule.

“We worked hard to restore dignity to the rest of Africa and those in the diaspora. This day would never be forgotten as we commemorate 63 years of independence,” he remarked.

The fear and euphoria that marked the struggle for self-rule, he said, had still not been forgotten, saying it was against this backdrop that the nation ought to be proud of the strides made so far.

The President noted since independence, Ghana had gone through some difficult times, however, Ghanaians should be proud of the liberal democratic path taken for the prosperity of the people.

He cited the expansion of the national grid to cover many communities, access to safe drinking water, implementation of the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ initiative, digital penetration and progress made in other sectors of the socio-economic lives of the people as examples of the government’s commitment to the people.

“There is a wave of new confidence blowing amongst the people. Therefore, let us all work towards a peaceful and prosperous Ghana,” President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasized.

Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, said his country was ready to do business with Ghana, saying the bi-lateral relations between the two countries dating back to about 52 years ago ought to be strengthened and sustained.

The anniversary was marked on the theme, “Consolidating our Gains”.

Source: GNA