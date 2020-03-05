Kwesi Nyantakyi, Abubakar Alhassan in court over football scandal

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, who was saddled in a football scandal following Tiger Eye PI expose, has appeared before an Accra High Court.

Also, in the dock is Abubakar Alhassan, ex-chairman of Northern Regional Football Association (RFA).

The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime.

Nyantakyi is facing additional charges of corruption by a public officer and fraud by an agent.

They have however denied the charges and have been admitted to bail in the sum of one million cedis with three sureties each, one of the sureties is to be justified.

The court presided over by Ms. Comfort Tsiame ordered the accused to be reporting to the Police every Friday until otherwise directed by the court

The matter has been adjourned to March 25.

Douglas Seidu, legal representative of Alhassan told the court his client would not abscond when granted bail because he has been residing in the country since the alleged incident about one and half years ago.

According to counsel, Alhassan has also been reporting to the Police Criminal Investigation Department.

He said what happened on the day of the incident amounted to an inducement because his client did not compel any one to give him money.

Mr. Charles Puolzoung, who held the brief of Mr. Thaddeus Sory as counsel for Nyantakyi prayed the court to admit Nyantakyi to bail.

Ms. Victoria Asiedua, Principal State Attorney prosecuting told the court, that Nyantakyi also a former President of Zone B of the West African Football Union (WAFU) and former Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and former Council member of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Prosecution said Alhassan is also former Executive Committee member of the GFA.

Ms. Asieduaa said Tiger Eye PI is a private international investigation agency which conducted investigations into the activities of the GFA in the year 2016.

Prosecution said following the outcome of the 2016 investigations Tiger Eye Pi in 2017, presented itself to the accused as a representative of H.H Shiek Hammad Al Thani, a member of the ruling royal family of Qatar and Medgulf Company Limited, a company in Qatar.

The Prosecution said Tiger Eye presented to the accused that Medgulf was desirous of sponsoring the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and other GFA activities as well as infrastructural construction, oil refinery and banking among others in Ghana.

Prosecution said at a meeting held with the accused on October 7, 2017 at the Jude Palace Hotel in Dubai, Tiger Eye held its self as H.H Sheikh Hammad Al Thani, his secretary that Dr Marzuk A. Albadawir and other staff of the Sheikh as jointly representing Medgulf while Nyantakyi presented himself as a powerful person and a potential public officer who could influence the President, Vice President, Minister for Roads and Highways and Transport of Ghana to promote the business interest of Medgulf in Ghana.

According to prosecution at that meeting, it was agreed between Tiger Eye and the accused that Medgulf would sponsor the GPL with sum of $15 million for a three-year period resulting in the execution of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Medgulf and non-existent company named at Namax Company that would represent the interest of Medgulf in Ghana.

Prosecution said the MOU was signed by Nyantakyi, where he was described as President of GFA, acting on behalf of Namax.

The Prosecution said the signature of Nyantakyi was witnessed by Alhassan and was further agreed between Tiger eye and two accused that all monies paid by Medgulf into Ghana would be channeled through Fountain Savings and Loans Limited, a firm in which Nyantakyi held majority Shares.

She said Tiger Eye paid $65,000 to Nyantakyi as inducement for showing favour to Medgulf as a potential sponsor of the GPL and to provide businesses opportunities for Medgulf in Ghana.

Prosecution said Tiger Eye also paid for the cost of the accommodation and travel expenses of both accused to and from Dubai.

Prosecution said Nyantakyi also demanded from Tiger Eye the sum of $12 million to influence the award of contracts to Medgulf in Ghana to be distributed in the following manner.

The President of Ghana, the Vice President, Minister and deputy Minister for Roads and Highways and the two accused.

The prosecution said the accused made several demands for the payment of $12 million as well as GPL sponsorship money with the promise to Dr Alabdawir, a supposed secretary to Medgulf $100,000 per a year for three years as 10 per cent commission on the sponsorship amount and $20,000 as appearance fee.

Prosecution said Tiger Eye refused to yield to the demands of the accused and later lodged a complaint with the Police.

Source: GNA