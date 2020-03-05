Command investigates Sogakope police response in robbery attack

The Volta Regional Police Command said it was investigating concerns raised by the youth of Sogakope over the conduct of police personnel stationed in Sogakope in relation to the robbery and murder of an Assembly Member on Sunday.

The youth, who, for two consecutive days, blocked the main Sogakope to Accra highway alleged that the police failed to turn up in time during the robbery to save the Assembly member’s life.

They claimed the police came to the crime scene some 45 minutes late despite several distress calls, allowing the robbers to kill the Assembly member, stabbed his wife and made away with some valuables.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Eric Oduro Kwarteng, Volta Regional Police Commander, at a press briefing on Wednesday, refuted the claims, saying, “the police did not delay in arriving at the house of the deceased to save the situation, and where delay was anticipated, an advanced team at the barrier abandoned their beat and went to the rescue, but unfortunately the man was killed and robbed while the wife and child were wounded.”

“When both teams arrived, the assailants had fled the scene leaving the deceased in a pool of blood, the wife and child also injured. The two teams then rushed the injured to the hospital and removed the body of the deceased to the morgue. The team further discovered six used and one unused BB Cartridges believed to have been used by the assailants”.

“The Regional CID has since taken over investigation into the matter and is being supported by the Anti-armed Robbery team from Police Headquarters in Accra.

“At the instance of various concerns raised by the teeming youth regarding the professional conduct of Police personnel stationed at Sogakope, the Command is interested in inquiring into these concerns to enable it sanction officers who are found complicit. This assurance is non-negotiable and the results will soon manifest,” he stated.

The Commander also condemned the actions of the incensed youth, saying their closure of an international highway, and the vicious destruction of property tended to affect the peaceful outlook of Sogakope, which ranked high among tourist destinations in the country.

The command urges the public particularly the youth of Sogakope to support the Police in their efforts at unravelling the killing of the Assembly member.

“Again, we must all be reminded that acts of lawlessness and destruction of property to register our displeasure in situations like this cannot remedy the situation,” he added.

A GH¢10,000.00 bounty has been placed on the heads of the assailants by the Assembly, with former President Jerry John Rawlings also announcing GH¢25,000.00 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the robbers.

Source: GNA