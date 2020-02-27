NACOB arrests man at Kotoka Airport for possession of cocaine

Fifty-one year old Oppong Kwaku Owusu, is facing prosecution after he allegedly expelled 100 pellets of some powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

This follows his apprehension by officials of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB)on Tuesday, February 18, at the Kotoka International Airport.

A statement issued by NACOB, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said three parcels of powdery substances suspected to be cocaine were also found concealed in his carryon luggage.

Owusu was remanded into prison custody when he appeared before the Court on Thursday, February 20, and ordered to reappear on Monday, March 2.

Explaining the circumstances leading to his arrest, the NACOB statement said Owusu was identified as at the departure hall of KIA on suspicion of having ingested some foreign substance.

The happened on Tuesday, February 18, at about 1940 hours, the statement, signed by Mr Francis Opoku Amoah, the Head, Communications Media Relations & Protocol Unit, said.

“His carry-on luggage was searched in his presence and three parcels of powdery substances suspected to be cocaine, a narcotic drug were found concealed in it”.

Upon interrogation, he denied knowledge and ownership of the substance in the bag, but claimed ownership of the clothing in it, and confessed to having ingested similar substance, the statement said.

“Owusu was put under observation and as of 1200 hours of February 19, 2020, he had expelled 100 pellets of the powdery substance suspected to be cocaine”.

“In his investigative cautioned statement, the suspect stated that, he was contracted by one Alhaji, a Ghanaian resident in Amsterdam to acquire and transport some drugs for a fee of €1500.00”.

However, he declined to give full details of all his contacts, the statement said.

It gave the assurance that the exhibits – the three parcels and 100 pellets of whitish powdery substances – would be forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority for analytical examination and report.

Owusu, the statement said, carried a Ghanaian passport with the Number G2563315, issued in Accra on August 22, 2019, which was expected to expire on August 21, 2029.

Additionally, he possessed the Kingdom of The Netherlands passport with the number NYDK14RP7, issued on December 15, 2015 and expected to expire on December 15, 2025.

The Narcotics Control Board, the statement said, would continue to collaborate and partner with other stakeholders and international partners to make Ghana, and in particular the Kotoka International Airport, unattractive for drug traffickers.

