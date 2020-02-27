Auditor-General submits four reports to Parliament

The Auditor-General, on Wednesday, submitted four reports of audit carried out on some selected state institutions last year to the Parliament of Ghana, on Wednesday.

They include the Report of the Auditor-General on Statement of Foreign Exchange Receipts and Payments of the Bank of Ghana for the Year Ended 30 June 2019; and the Performance Audit Report on Preparedness and Response of Veterinary Services Directorate to Animal Diseases Outbreaks in Ghana.

The Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on Selected Road Works, including the East Legon – Spintex Road Underpass; the Eastern Corridor Road Project Lots 5 and 6; and the Oil and Gas Enclave Roads was also submitted.

Additionally, the Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on Selected Road Works on Tetteh Quarshie to Madina Road, Ayamfuri to New Edubiase Road and Bolgatanga, Bawku to Polimakom Road was submitted.

A press statement issued and signed by Mrs Ama Awotwe Bosumafi, Assistant Director in charge of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra said the action was in fulfilment of Articles 184(3) and 187(2) of the 1992 Constitution, Sections 13(e) and 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584), and internationally accepted standards.

The statement urged all stakeholders and the public to access copies of these reports from the website of the Audit Service at www.ghaudit.org.

Source: GNA